Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,386 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund comprises about 2.9% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KYN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 101,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,939. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

