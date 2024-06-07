Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $3.15 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal comprises 1.5% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KGH Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after buying an additional 260,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after buying an additional 22,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after buying an additional 92,941 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 4.0 %

Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 62,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,077. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $73.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

