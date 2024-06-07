Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEO. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,634,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,789,000 after purchasing an additional 909,398 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 40,832 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PEO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,416. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $24.25.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

