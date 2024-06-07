Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Acquires Shares of 118,200 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 118,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,883,000. CONSOL Energy accounts for about 5.8% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of CONSOL Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CEIX traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.56. 10,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,772. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. CONSOL Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CEIX

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.