Qingtao Zeng Buys 300,000 Shares of Australasian Metals Limited (ASX:A8G) Stock

Australasian Metals Limited (ASX:A8G – Get Free Report) insider Qingtao Zeng acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,600.00 ($20,536.91).

Australasian Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 22.92, a quick ratio of 20.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Australasian Metals

Australasian Metals Limited engages in the exploration of gold, lithium, and precious metals in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

