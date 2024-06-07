Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.520-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.4 million.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Qiagen’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.95.

Read Our Latest Report on QGEN

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.