Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 29th.

DLB stock opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $225,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 53.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 41.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

