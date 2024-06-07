Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 12,206 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,206 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $269.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.44.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.