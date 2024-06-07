Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,875,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,334.65 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $794.72 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,273.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,146.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,363.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 29,198 shares valued at $36,415,346. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

