Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2,240.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 97,669 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $102.87 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.78 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,698,799.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,972,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,258,221.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,698,799.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,972,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,258,221.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,677.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 545,194 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,043. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.