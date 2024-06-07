Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5,190.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,836 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,917 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 647,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 240,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $279,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4,857.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,452 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $56,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,737 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.5 %

FCX stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

