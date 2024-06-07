Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,934 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AON were worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,390,000 after buying an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after buying an additional 179,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in AON by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

Shares of AON stock opened at $285.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.35. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

