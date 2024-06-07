Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 201,621 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1,664.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,621 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

