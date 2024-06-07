Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 722.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $240.52 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $240.61. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.50.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

