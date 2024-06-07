Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Provident Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $12.80 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.37% of Provident Financial worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

