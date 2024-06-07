ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.51

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $66.49, with a volume of 25837342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.