ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.51

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $66.49, with a volume of 25837342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.1% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

