ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.64

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.64 and last traded at $79.58, with a volume of 2018371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.94.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,971,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,680,000 after buying an additional 3,985,950 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,435,000. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 822,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,914,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,997,000.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

