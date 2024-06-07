ProShares Ultra Silver Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 16,053 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 252% compared to the average volume of 4,556 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGQ. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Down 10.0 %

NYSEARCA AGQ traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,499. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

