ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Up 8.1%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 5,719,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,544,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 9.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at $202,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

