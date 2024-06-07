ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Shares Down 0.5%

ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.88 and last traded at $41.88. 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.09.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Metaverse ETF stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Free Report) by 115.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 22.71% of ProShares Metaverse ETF worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About ProShares Metaverse ETF

The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy.

