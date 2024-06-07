Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Progress Software

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. Progress Software has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $29,135.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,858.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,761 shares of company stock worth $2,841,941. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $27,737,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 312,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,701,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,356,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,019,000 after buying an additional 123,157 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.