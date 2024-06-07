Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) Trading Down 6.5%

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 130,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 145,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Prestige Wealth Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

Prestige Wealth Company Profile

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

