Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.99. 4,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.18. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. Analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $733,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,266.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

