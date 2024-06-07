Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of POWI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.77. 18,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,691. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $75,667.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,465. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

