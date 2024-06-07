PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $6.26 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00118064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00014583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008522 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001426 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.