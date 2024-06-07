Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €50.00 ($54.35) and last traded at €50.10 ($54.46). Approximately 516,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.18 ($54.54).
Porsche Automobil Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.70.
About Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Porsche Automobil
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.