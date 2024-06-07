Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €50.00 ($54.35) and last traded at €50.10 ($54.46). Approximately 516,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.18 ($54.54).

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.70.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

