PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an in-line rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

