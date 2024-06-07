Platform Technology Partners Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Platform Technology Partners cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after buying an additional 4,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.76. 13,285,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,273,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

