Platform Technology Partners Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 154.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF comprises 1.3% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners owned about 1.25% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JSCP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6,227.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after buying an additional 797,748 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,764,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 303,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,967 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JSCP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 126,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,901. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $46.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

