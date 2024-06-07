Platform Technology Partners Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 251,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 125,344 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 167,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,878,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

