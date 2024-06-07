Platform Technology Partners Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

NKE traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $96.57. 9,396,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,226,251. The company has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

Get Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.