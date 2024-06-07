Platform Technology Partners Acquires 699 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $242.07. The stock had a trading volume of 482,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.