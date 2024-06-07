Piper Sandler Upgrades Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $160.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $126.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.57.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $124.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,699,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $90,859,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $50,781,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after purchasing an additional 327,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Masimo by 124.4% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 567,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after buying an additional 314,763 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

