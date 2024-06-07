Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,417,444 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 80,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $543,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,261 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20,425.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $68,084,000 after buying an additional 301,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,819,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,885 shares in the company, valued at $19,278,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,819,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,266 shares of company stock worth $5,894,648. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock remained flat at $269.62 during midday trading on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $278.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.58.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

