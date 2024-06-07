Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Nestlé Stock Up 0.8 %

Nestlé stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.31. The stock had a trading volume of 677,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.57. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $99.04 and a 12 month high of $125.41.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

