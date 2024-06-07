Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,445 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after buying an additional 3,617,413 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after buying an additional 3,323,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $123.65. 779,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,928,163. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

