Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,607,288. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.61. 49,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,003. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $121.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

