Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Buys 365 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 161,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after buying an additional 51,609 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123,390 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $91.75. 92,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,323. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

