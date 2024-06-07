Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.96. 623,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,863,369. The stock has a market cap of $233.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $217.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

