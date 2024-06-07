Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.7% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 40,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.15.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MCD traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $259.18. The stock had a trading volume of 160,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,610. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.44. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $186.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

