Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 16,743 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,743 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $52,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,076,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $8,411,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 835.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 54,578 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,216,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,246. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

