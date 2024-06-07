Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 126 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.11% of Seaboard worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Seaboard by 5.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Seaboard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Seaboard by 114.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Seaboard Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,176.77 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,048.01 and a 52 week high of $3,904.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

Seaboard Profile

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.