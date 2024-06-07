Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $47,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $579.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,400. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $575.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.02. The firm has a market cap of $221.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,512,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

