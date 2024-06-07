Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 76,570 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,570 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after buying an additional 89,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $448,288,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,921,000 after buying an additional 328,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after buying an additional 54,273 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PCAR stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

