Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 18,572 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.94. 919,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,459. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

