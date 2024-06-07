Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,993 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.39.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.