Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after acquiring an additional 859,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,459,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 6.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,989,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,823,000 after buying an additional 113,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 15.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,488,000 after buying an additional 168,917 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,600,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.12 and its 200 day moving average is $176.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

