Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,962 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.17% of Clearway Energy worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.70. 709,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,894. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.90. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 248.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CWEN. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Further Reading

