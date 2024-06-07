Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.17% of IDACORP worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDACORP

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDACORP from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

IDACORP Price Performance

NYSE:IDA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.77. 433,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,748. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

