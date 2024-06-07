Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,209 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.05% of McKesson worth $32,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in McKesson by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $585.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $383.82 and a 1-year high of $587.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $544.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,204 shares of company stock worth $15,699,113. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

